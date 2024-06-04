Left Menu

Phoebe Dynevor's upcoming shark thriller heads to Melbourne for shoot

In an exciting development for movie buffs, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor's latest venture into the world of thrillers is set to make waves in Melbourne, Australia

Phoebe Dynevor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting development for movie buffs, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor's latest venture into the world of thrillers is set to make waves in Melbourne, Australia. The Sony Pictures' untitled shark movie, helmed by acclaimed Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola, is all set to commence filming in July, confirms Variety.

The announcement, confirming Melbourne as the chosen location, was made by Creative Victoria and VicScreen, as per Variety. The project, produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick of HyperObject Industries, marks a collaboration of cinematic prowess with Wirkola at the directorial helm, known for his diverse portfolio ranging from 'Dead Snow' to 'Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.'

Utilizing the state-of-the-art facilities at Docklands Studios and exploring picturesque locations across Victoria, the production promises a thrilling cinematic experience. However, details regarding the plot, title, or additional casting remain tightly under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

