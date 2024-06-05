Dalai Lama Congratulates Modi on Landslide Election Victory

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA coalition following their triumphant performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In a heartfelt letter, the Dalai Lama wished Modi continued success and expressed admiration for India's commitment to democracy, highlighting the significance of the recent elections.

Further, he conveyed the immense gratitude of the Tibetan people towards India for its hospitality, which has enabled the preservation of Tibetan cultural heritage in exile.

