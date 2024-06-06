'Straw' by Tyler Perry to feature Taraji P Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor

Tyler Perry continues his prolific filmmaking journey with his latest Netflix project, 'Straw,' now featuring an impressive cast led by Taraji P Henson. Joining Henson are Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, and Mike Merrill, rounding out a stellar lineup for this much-anticipated film, as confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter.

'Straw' follows the gripping story of a devoted single mother, portrayed by Henson, whose life takes a turn for the worse as she faces unforeseen events that push her into uncharted territory. According to a synopsis from the producers received by The Hollywood Reporter, her struggle against relentless challenges leads her into a desperate situation, placing her at the centre of suspicion in an indifferent world.

Perry, known for his compelling storytelling and strong character-driven narratives, will both write and direct 'Straw.' This film is the latest in Perry's multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, and will be shot in Atlanta.

Adding to his diverse portfolio of Netflix collaborations, Perry has previously released several successful films on the platform, including 'Mea Culpa,' starring Kelly Rowland, 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'A Madea Homecoming,' the 12th instalment of the beloved Madea franchise, and the thriller 'A Fall from Grace.' Perry is not only focusing on films but also expanding his influence on television. His ongoing projects with Netflix include the Second World War period drama 'The Six Triple Eight,' which tells the story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion stationed overseas during the war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This series stars Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, Perry is working on 'Beauty in Black,' a 16-episode drama series he wrote, will direct, and produce. The producer credits for 'Straw' are shared by Perry, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland. (ANI)

