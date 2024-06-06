Left Menu

Bombay HC stays Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' two days before release

The much-anticipated release of the film 'Hamare Baarah' has been marred by unexpected legal turmoil as the High Court has imposed a stay just 48 hours before its scheduled worldwide release.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:05 IST
Bombay HC stays Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' two days before release
Still from 'Hamare Baarah' poster (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' is facing a major setback as the Bombay High Court imposed a stay on its release just two days before its release till June 14. The film was slated for release on June 7. This decision has left the makers of the film in a state of deep devastation, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the much-awaited premiere.

'Hamare Baarah' has been a topic of widespread discussion due to its bold narrative on overpopulation, a theme rarely explored in Indian cinema. Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, the movie's bold narrative and thought-provoking themes have captured the public's imagination.

In light of the impending release, the film's director and producers met with Maharashtra CM Shri Eknath Shinde, expressing gratitude for the safety and police protection provided during the release week. However, the joy of anticipation has been overshadowed by the recent legal development.

The producers, Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta have voiced serious concerns about the imposition of the stay despite the film having received a censor certificate. Bhagat lamented, "Our film has received a certificate from the censor board. It is set to release on this Friday. We have invested crores of our hard-earned money in making the film, risked our entire life's savings, and made this film with great difficulty. We are shocked and disappointed since a stay has been imposed on our film without even watching it."

This legal obstacle comes in the wake of a petition filed by specific religious community activists at the Mumbai High Court against the release of the film. Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal and Sheo Balak Singh and Directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' boasts a screenplay penned by Rajan Agarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024