Nepali Army's Heroic Cleanup of Everest: A Fight Against Pollution

The Nepali Army has completed its latest 'Mountain Cleaning Campaign 2024', removing 11,000 kilograms of waste and the remains of five climbers from the high-altitude Everest region. This mission, initiated over nearly two months, marks the fourth such expedition since 2019.

The cleanup was thorough, extending across Mount Everest, the highest peak at 8,848.86 meters, as well as Mount Lhotse and Mount Nuptse near the Everest Base Camp. The campaign unearthed four dead bodies and one human skeleton.

The primary goal of the 'Mountain Cleaning Campaign' is to combat human-made pollution in the fragile and vulnerable high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, especially amid the changing climate. Announced on April 7, 2024, the mission aimed to retrieve up to 10 tonnes of waste and five bodies from Everest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)