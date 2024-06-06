King Charles III Pays Tribute to Fallen British Troops on D-Day's 80th Anniversary
King Charles III visited Normandy to honor the 22,442 British troops who died during the D-Day landings in 1944. The commemoration, attended by surviving veterans, marked the 80th anniversary of the historic event. Charles emphasized the enduring obligation to remember their sacrifice and legacy.
During a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial, Charles, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, laid wreaths to honor the brave soldiers. The king's visit highlights a continued national obligation to remember their heroism.
