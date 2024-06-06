Left Menu

King Charles III Pays Tribute to Fallen British Troops on D-Day's 80th Anniversary

King Charles III visited Normandy to honor the 22,442 British troops who died during the D-Day landings in 1944. The commemoration, attended by surviving veterans, marked the 80th anniversary of the historic event. Charles emphasized the enduring obligation to remember their sacrifice and legacy.

King Charles III traveled to Normandy to pay tribute to the 22,442 British soldiers who perished during the Battle of Normandy.

The visit, commemorating D-Day's 80th anniversary, was a poignant reminder of a generation's sacrifice. Wearing the uniform of a field marshal, Charles underscored the unyielding importance of their legacy.

During a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial, Charles, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, laid wreaths to honor the brave soldiers. The king's visit highlights a continued national obligation to remember their heroism.

