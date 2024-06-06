King Charles III Pays Tribute to Fallen British Troops on D-Day's 80th Anniversary

King Charles III traveled to Normandy to pay tribute to the 22,442 British soldiers who perished during the Battle of Normandy.

The visit, commemorating D-Day's 80th anniversary, was a poignant reminder of a generation's sacrifice. Wearing the uniform of a field marshal, Charles underscored the unyielding importance of their legacy.

During a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial, Charles, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, laid wreaths to honor the brave soldiers. The king's visit highlights a continued national obligation to remember their heroism.

