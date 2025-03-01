Oval Office Clash: Zelenskyy vs. Trump on the Brink of World War III
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump had an intense Oval Office meeting marked by accusations and a canceled minerals agreement. Trump accused Zelenskyy of risking lives, and Zelenskyy left without finalizing the deal. Despite tensions, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to America for its support.
In a dramatic White House meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with US President Donald Trump, prompting a swift and tense exchange in the Oval Office. Trump accused Zelenskyy of endangering millions of lives and failing to appreciate American support, raising concerns of escalating to World War III.
The fallout included the abrupt cancellation of a minerals agreement pivotal to US-Ukraine relations. Zelenskyy exited the White House without sealing the deal, spurring further diplomatic strain. Despite the tensions, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the US, emphasizing Ukraine's pursuit of a peaceful resolution to its ongoing conflict.
A planned joint press conference was scrapped amidst the verbal crossfire. Trump's remarks further complicated matters, as he questioned Zelenskyy's readiness for peace negotiations without significant American involvement. The contentious meeting left future US-Ukraine diplomatic interactions uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
