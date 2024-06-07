Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir to Host Inaugural Adventure Race and International Marathon

Jammu and Kashmir will organize its first adventure race and international marathon this year. The goal is to promote the region as a hotspot for adventure sports. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Ladakh Marathon founder Chewing Motup Goba are leading the preparations for these high-profile events.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to host its inaugural adventure race and international marathon later this year, officials announced Thursday. The goal is to establish the Union Territory as a premier destination for adventure sports on the global stage.

Following the successful Formula 4 car race, the region is pivoting towards marathons and adventure racing. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo instructed officials to develop roadmaps and set deadline-oriented objectives for hosting the upcoming international marathon.

Chewing Motup Goba, the founder of the Ladakh Marathon and an expert in the field, will organize the events. Goba's detailed presentation outlined the steps necessary for proper planning and execution, positioning Kashmir as a potential leader in global adventure sports tourism.

