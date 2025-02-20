Left Menu

Supreme Court Overrules Madras High Court on Formula 4 Racing Fund Dispute

The Supreme Court overturned Madras High Court's directives, which required a private company to pay Rs 42 crore to Tamil Nadu for the Formula 4 Racing event. The Supreme Court found the High Court had 'overstepped' by intervening in the MoU between the state's sports body and Racing Promotions Private Limited.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:29 IST
The Supreme Court has overturned the Madras High Court's directive that mandated a private company to reimburse the Tamil Nadu government Rs 42 crore in connection to the Formula 4 Racing event held in Chennai. The court found that the High Court overstepped its bounds by delving into contractual terms strictly between the state's sports authority and event organiser Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL).

Justice P S Narasimha stated that once the High Court recognized the organization of the sports event as a matter of policy, it should not have interfered with the Memorandum of Understanding terms agreed upon by the involved parties. The directives particularly pertaining to cost allocation were deemed beyond the scope of public interest litigation scrutiny.

The High Court's involvement came after public interest litigations challenged multiple aspects of the event, including public inconvenience and environmental concerns. Although acknowledging these worries, Justice Narasimha emphasized that the government's role was limited to facilitating the event while financial benefits accrued to the private entity.

