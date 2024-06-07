Karnataka Bans 'Hamare Baarah' Over Controversy

The Karnataka government has issued a temporary ban on the screening of the Hindi movie 'Hamare Baarah' for at least two weeks following objections from several Muslim organisations. The government's order halts the release of the film and its trailer across all media platforms, including electronic media, social media, film theatres, private television channels, and other outlets.

According to the order, these organisations had appealed to the government to block the movie's screening, arguing that the film depicts Islam in an 'instigative and derogatory manner'. They warned that allowing its release could foster hatred between different faiths and communities.

The groups also suggested that there is a deliberate attempt to target their religion, disturb societal peace, and hurt the sentiments of Muslims. The ban aims to prevent any potential religious discord and maintain communal harmony in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)