Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in connection with a murder case, was taken to Pattanagere for a spot inspection, according to police sources.

Pavithra Gowda, a close friend and small-time actress accused in the case, was also present.

Darshan's associates, Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik, and Raghavendra, were taken earlier for inspection, accused of disposing of the body.

The police arrested 13 people, including Darshan and Gowda, for the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan.

Four more suspects are absconding, police sources said.

Renukaswamy allegedly commented on Gowda's social media, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife, using indecent language, according to police sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

