From Dance to Drama: Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah's Unlikely Journey

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap still vividly remembers his initial encounter with Gulshan Devaiah, who, back in the late 2000s, was known as a fashion designer. Devaiah was dancing with Kashyap's then-girlfriend, Kalki Koechlin, and his Amitabh Bachchan-inspired moves captivated Kashyap.

This led to Devaiah being cast in the 2010 thriller 'That Girl In Yellow Boots', which starred Koechlin and marked Devaiah's acting debut. Their professional relationship flourished, resulting in collaborations on projects like 'Shaitan', 'Peddlers', and 'Hunterrr'.

Now, both have expanded their roles, sharing screen space as co-stars in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar's series 'Bad Cop'. The action-packed drama spots Devaiah as the cop while Kashyap takes on the role of a villain.

