Left Menu

"Forever grateful...": Sharvari on 'Munjya' success, working in YRF's spy universe film

Actor Sharvari has been on a roll. Her latest film 'Munjya' has garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:27 IST
"Forever grateful...": Sharvari on 'Munjya' success, working in YRF's spy universe film
Actor Sharvari (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sharvari has been on a roll. Her latest film 'Munjya' has garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Speaking to ANI, the young artiste expressed her gratitude towards fans for appreciating her movie.

"I have waited to receive this kind of appreciation for so long...I am seriously out of words. The audience is giving immense love to our film. My mother is so proud of me...she has been with me through thick and thin and when she saw this film she said that she is proud of me. It meant so much. There's nothing better than receiving blessings from people. I remember when I surprised fans by visiting a theatre screening of 'Munjya', one woman came to me and blessed me. I am extremely grateful for all the love," Sharvari said. 'Munjya', a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

In the coming months, Sharvari will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's spy universe film. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. Talking about it, she shared, "I am over the moon. Working on (YRF's spy universe film) is a big responsibility. I have always dreamt of working in big films...so it feels great when your dreams get fulfilled."

She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham in her kitty. She described it as a "special film." "Vedaa is a special film. Also, it's my first titular role....can't wait for the audience to watch it. The film also delivers an important message to the society," Sharvari added.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024