"I have begged for this job": Meghan Trainor on joining 'American Idol' as judge

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor said that she wanted to join singing reality show American Idol as a judge, reported People. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she described it as her "dream job".

When asked if she had any official discussion with the makers about joining the show, she said, "I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world." She further noted that those individuals "don't really have the full say but I begged." "I have begged for this job," she added. "I haven't heard any updates so check my emails but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work American Idol and then drive home."

The 'All About That Bass' artist, who was a judge on the TV talent series The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2018, The Voice UK in 2020, and Australian Idol in 2023, went on to remark that she enjoyed seeing individuals go from early auditions to worldwide superstardom. "Love being a part of that process, I just get way too attached," Trainor said. "It's like my favorite show, I've watched it since I was a child."

"Call somebody, hello!," she added after Cohen, 56, shared, "We need to get you on that show. Luke!" In April, 'American Idol' host Seacrest, talked about Meghan and shared that, "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

"I think Meghan's always been real fun," Bryan said. "You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. She's real witty, so certainly," Bryan added. Many stars, including the show's first-ever winner Kelly Clarkson, have been tipped to replace Katy Perry on the show, reported People. (ANI)

