Alec Baldwin's Reality Show Sparks Controversy Amid 'Rust' Shooting Fallout

Hilaria Baldwin disclosed that her husband, Alec Baldwin, grappled with suicidal thoughts and survivor's guilt following the fatal 'Rust' shooting incident in 2021. The revelation came in a new TLC reality show providing an intimate look at the Baldwin family.

The show, which documents the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, along with their seven children, discusses how Alec's career has been affected after the tragic accident. Despite the manslaughter case being dismissed in July, the professional setbacks and personal struggles continue to haunt the actor.

Meanwhile, the family of Halyna Hutchins expressed their disapproval of the show, claiming it monetizes the tragedy and positions Alec as a victim. They accuse him of failing to apologize or take responsibility for the incident. A legal battle involving Hutchins' family continues as a civil lawsuit is set for June 2024.

