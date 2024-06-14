Left Menu

Pope Francis Celebrates Humor: Vatican Hosts Star-Studded Comedian Gathering

Before attending the Group of Seven summit in Italy, Pope Francis hosted over 100 comedians, including US celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, and Chris Rock, at the Vatican. Francis emphasized the importance of humor in spreading peace, unity, and intelligent smiles, even joking with the attendees.

14-06-2024
Pope Francis

Before flying to Italy's southern Puglia region to meet world leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Pope Francis hosted a unique audience at the Vatican on Friday, celebrating the essence of humor.

The pontiff welcomed over 100 comedians from 15 nations, including US celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert, and Conan O'Brien.

"In the midst of so much gloomy news and numerous social and personal emergencies, you hold the power to spread peace and smiles," Francis told the comedians.

"You unite people, because laughter is contagious," he continued, humorously requesting, "Please pray for me: for, not against!" He noted that in creation, "Divine wisdom practiced your art for God's benefit, the first spectator in history," with God delighting in His creations.

"Remember this," he added. "When you manage to bring intelligent smiles to even a single spectator, you also make God smile." Francis also mentioned that it's acceptable "to laugh at God" in the same way "we play and joke with the people we love." After his speech, Francis greeted each comedian individually, sharing laughs and jokes with them.

"It was great, it was very fast and really loving, and made me happy," Goldberg said afterward.

O'Brien noted that the pope "spoke in Italian, so I'm not quite sure what was said." "Being in that room with all my fellow comedians, some of whom I've been good friends with for many years, in that environment, was quite strange," the TV host added. "All of us were thinking, how did this happen? Why are we here, and when are they going to throw us out?" Colbert admitted his Italian "is really bad. I would like to speak it better." But he managed to remind the pope that he had done the audiobook for his memoir.

"It was wonderful, he'll never forget me," he joked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

