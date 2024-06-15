Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan and others produced before court

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, were produced before a magistrate court here on Saturday.

They were produced before the court as their six-day police custody will end on Sunday.

As the court would be shut on Sundays, the police decided to produce them before the magistrate today.

Darshan, popularly known as ''Challenging Star'' and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used ''indecent language'' and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)