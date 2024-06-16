Left Menu

'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Latest Film Shines at Box Office

The sports drama 'Chandu Champion,' starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan, has earned Rs 13.1 crore within two days of its release. Inspired by Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, the film shows strong box office growth. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:51 IST
'Chandu Champion', featuring Kartik Aaryan, has garnered Rs 13.1 crore within two days of its release, the filmmakers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama draws inspiration from the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Released on Friday, it initially minted Rs 5.40 crore.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, 'Chandu Champion' netted Rs 7.70 crore on its second day, bringing the total collection to Rs 13.10 crore.

The film, which showcases Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, showed remarkable growth on its second day. 'With significant buzz and anticipation, the film's box office collection surged by 45%, amassing 7.70 crores on day two compared to 5.40 crores on day one, making a total of 13.1 crores,' said the producers.

'Chandu Champion' also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

