Alia Bhatt Debuts as Author with Children's Book 'Ed Finds A Home'

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt has taken on a new role as an author, announcing the release of her children's picture book, 'The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home'.

The announcement was made on her Instagram page, where she shared that the book is the first in a series inspired by her kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma. 'Ed Finds A Home' emphasizes themes of caring for the planet and friendship with pets, featuring illustrations by children's book artist Tanvi Bhat.

Sharing her excitement, Bhatt expressed gratitude towards her team of storytellers, including Vivek Kamath, Shabnam Minwalla, and Tanvi Bhat. The book is published by Puffin Books India, a children's imprint of Penguin Books India, and is now available online and in major bookstores.

