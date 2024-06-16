Konkona Sen Sharma Highlights Religious Fundamentalism and Caste Issues at Book Launch

Actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma emphasized that fundamentalism is a distinct phenomenon not tied to any specific religion during a book launch event on Sunday.

Sen Sharma, attending the release of Nusrat F Jafri's 'This Land We Call Home', explained how the demolition of the Babri Masjid in the '90s shaped her political consciousness.

Accompanied by writer-filmmaker Varun Grover and MUBI programming director Svetlana Naudiyal, Sen Sharma also discussed the enduring societal issue of casteism, highlighting ongoing dialogues within privileged circles and the importance of vigilance regarding young people's perceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)