Konkona Sen Sharma Highlights Religious Fundamentalism and Caste Issues at Book Launch

Actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma spoke about religious fundamentalism and its non-affiliation to any particular religion during the launch of Nusrat F Jafri's book 'This Land We Call Home'. She also touched upon caste issues and her personal experiences with significant political events like the Babri Masjid demolition.

Updated: 16-06-2024 21:24 IST
Konkona Sen Sharma
Actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma emphasized that fundamentalism is a distinct phenomenon not tied to any specific religion during a book launch event on Sunday.

Sen Sharma, attending the release of Nusrat F Jafri's 'This Land We Call Home', explained how the demolition of the Babri Masjid in the '90s shaped her political consciousness.

Accompanied by writer-filmmaker Varun Grover and MUBI programming director Svetlana Naudiyal, Sen Sharma also discussed the enduring societal issue of casteism, highlighting ongoing dialogues within privileged circles and the importance of vigilance regarding young people's perceptions.

