Chandu Champion Makes Box Office History with Stellar Weekend Debut

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan, achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting Rs 24.11 crore over its first weekend, the producers announced on Monday.

The sports drama, which is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, opened strong with Rs 5.40 crore on Friday. The momentum continued, with earnings hitting Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday and soaring to Rs 11.01 crore on Sunday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan Films, 'Chandu Champion' has witnessed the best growth post-pandemic in the box office, driven by positive word of mouth. The film features a stellar cast, including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav.

