'Lakshya' Returns: The Iconic Film's Triumphant 20th Anniversary Re-Release

'Lakshya,' a film starring Hrithik Roshan and directed by Farhan Akhtar, will be re-released in theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The movie, originally released in 2004, is a coming-of-age story set against the Kargil War backdrop. It will hit screens again on June 21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

'Lakshya,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, is set for a grand 20th anniversary re-release in theaters. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film first premiered on June 18, 2004, portraying the transformation of Karan Shergill from an aimless young man to a heroic soldier during the 1999 Kargil War.

This Friday, on June 21, 'Lakshya' will rekindle its magic on the big screen. Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar took to social media platform X to inform fans about the re-release. 'Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations,' read their message accompanying the movie's trailer.

'Lakshya,' produced by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's music, by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, remains a favorite among fans even today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

