Farhan Akhtar to Kickstart Filming 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh

Farhan Akhtar, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker, has confirmed that shooting for his highly anticipated movie, 'Don 3', will begin later this year. Bollywood's Ranveer Singh is set to take over the lead role in the exciting third installment of the franchise.

The official announcement of the project was made in August 2023. Akhtar emphasized his commitment to prioritize this film over his other directorial venture, 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will focus on female friendships and is slated to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

'Don 3' marks the continuation of the popular action series originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan, now with an updated cast that includes Kiara Advani as the female lead. The franchise finds its roots in the iconic 1978 Amitabh Bachchan film.

