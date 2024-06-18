Left Menu

British Stars Join Ensemble Cast of 'The Thursday Murder Club'

British actors David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, and Naomi Ackie have joined the cast of the Amblin and Netflix movie 'The Thursday Murder Club'. The film, directed by Chris Columbus, is based on Richard Osman's 2020 book and features an ensemble cast including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley.

British actors David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, and Naomi Ackie have joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Amblin and Netflix movie 'The Thursday Murder Club'. The entertainment news outlet Deadline reported the latest casting updates.

The movie, based on Richard Osman's 2020 book, will also feature British cinema veterans Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley. 'The Thursday Murder Club' narrates the story of four friends in a retirement community who take on cold cases for fun and are pulled into their first live crime investigation when a shady property developer is found dead.

In the movie, Helen Mirren will portray ex-spy Elizabeth, Ben Kingsley will take on the role of ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Pierce Brosnan will play former union activist Ron. Additional cast members include Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Chris Columbus will direct the film, which he adapted from Osman's book. The production, which starts shooting later this month, will be produced by Jennifer Todd and Columbus, with Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, and Jo Burn serving as executive producers.

