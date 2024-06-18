Ranu Sharma: The Journey of Mrs India's Tourism Queen

In a glittering ceremony hosted in Gurugram, Ranu Sharma emerged victorious in the 12th Season of Mrs India, organized by former Mrs Asia International, Deepali Phadnis. The event saw contestants showcasing their grace, poise, and talent over five days. Ranu, a software professional and mother of five, captivated the audience and judges alike, earning the prestigious title of Mrs India 2024-2025.

Ranu Sharma's journey to the crown has been inspirational. A fitness enthusiast and avid traveler, she embodies the spirit of Indian tourism and will represent the nation on international platforms. Her dedication to fitness and her impressive weight loss journey have made her an icon of determination and perseverance.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Ranu expressed immense gratitude to the Mrs India organizers, her family, and supporters. She emphasized that her crown was not just a symbol of beauty but a representation of the dreams of millions of young women in India. As Ranu prepares to compete in the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant in Thailand, she carries the nation's hopes and dreams, showcasing the incredible potential of Indian women on a global stage.

