Fire Erupts at Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park

A fire broke out at Hollong Bungalow in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Tuesday evening. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Two fire tenders were deployed to control the fire. The cause is under forensic investigation. There was no immediate threat to the wildlife around the area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:28 IST
A fire broke out at the famed 'Hollong Bungalow' within West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by local officials.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from the blaze, which ignited around 9 pm at the widely-popular tourist lodge situated inside Jaldapara National Park.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy reported that two fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames, though the extent of the damage remains unknown. "The cause of the fire will be determined following a forensic examination... There are no reports of injury, death, or any immediate threat to local wildlife," Roy stated.

