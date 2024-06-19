Game of Thrones Expands: 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production

The expansive world of ''Game of Thrones'' is set to grow further, as American premium cable network HBO has kicked off production for a new spin-off series titled ''A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.''

Filming has begun in Belfast, Ireland for the show, which is inspired by George RR Martin's novella ''The Hedge Knight,'' HBO disclosed in a press release. With a cast comprising Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel and others, this six-episode series is the second spin-off from the iconic ''Game of Thrones,'' which aired from 2011 to 2019.

''A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'' chronicles the exploits of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg, a century before the original series. Amidst an era where the Targaryen dynasty still reigns, the protagonists will face grand destinies and formidable adversaries. The new series promises to delve into a rich, unwritten chapter of Westeros history.

