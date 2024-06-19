Priyanka Chopra Jonas Injured on Set of 'The Bluff': All You Need to Know

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has encountered a professional hazard while on the set of her forthcoming Hollywood film, 'The Bluff'.

The 41-year-old actor, who recently commenced filming in Australia, shared a selfie on Instagram depicting a deep scratch on her throat. She captioned the photo with a humorous nod to her latest acquisition from stunts.

'The Bluff' is an intriguing project from AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini. The narrative follows a former female pirate set in the 19th century Caribbean as she tries to protect her family from the ominous secrets of her past. Additionally, Chopra Jonas serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, who are also executive producers of her Prime Video series 'Citadel'. 'The Bluff' will be exclusively streamed on Prime Video.

