Priyanka Chopra Jonas Injured on Set of 'The Bluff': All You Need to Know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sustained a minor injury while filming her upcoming project 'The Bluff' in Australia. She shared a selfie on Instagram revealing a scratch on her throat. The film, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is set in the 19th century Caribbean and will stream on Prime Video.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:05 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Injured on Set of 'The Bluff': All You Need to Know
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has encountered a professional hazard while on the set of her forthcoming Hollywood film, 'The Bluff'.

The 41-year-old actor, who recently commenced filming in Australia, shared a selfie on Instagram depicting a deep scratch on her throat. She captioned the photo with a humorous nod to her latest acquisition from stunts.

'The Bluff' is an intriguing project from AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini. The narrative follows a former female pirate set in the 19th century Caribbean as she tries to protect her family from the ominous secrets of her past. Additionally, Chopra Jonas serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, who are also executive producers of her Prime Video series 'Citadel'. 'The Bluff' will be exclusively streamed on Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

