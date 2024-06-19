Alia Bhatt: From Reluctant Reader to Children's Book Author

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who once shunned books as a child, now finds herself immersed in children's literature, thanks to her daughter Raha. Bhatt reads up to four books a day to her toddler, a significant departure from her own childhood when her family's efforts to instill a love for reading fell flat.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the 'Raazi' actor revealed that this newfound passion inspired her to author a children's picture book, 'The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home'. The book, co-created with Vivek Kamath and Shabnam Minwalla and illustrated by Tanvi Bhat, follows a young girl who embarks on a whimsical adventure with a crow and a coconut tree.

Launched under Bhatt's brand Ed-a-Mamma, the story is dedicated to her 19-month-old daughter and aims to foster a love for books among children. Bhatt, who also runs a children's and maternity wear label, hinted at future collaborations for more books in the series.

