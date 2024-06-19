Emperor Naruhito's Long-Awaited Visit to Britain: A Journey of Friendship and Reflection

Emperor Naruhito of Japan expressed his pleasure on Wednesday as he finally prepares for a delayed visit to Britain, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the disruptive force behind the postponement. The Emperor looks forward to rekindling his bond with the British royals and revisiting Oxford, where he studied nearly 40 years ago.

Joined by Empress Masako, Naruhito will embark on a weeklong visit starting Saturday. This trip, initially planned for 2020 at the behest of the late Queen Elizabeth II, marks one of his first state visits since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Highlighting the importance of this visit, Naruhito stated, "I'm truly delighted to be able to make a visit to Britain this time." He reflected on the long-standing historical and diplomatic ties between Japan and Britain, emphasizing the significance of fostering continued friendship and collaboration with King Charles III and other royal family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)