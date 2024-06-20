Pavail Gulati to don boxing gloves in his next film, begins training

Actor Pavail Gulati will be seen as a boxer in one of his upcoming films. Sharing more details about the film, Pavail in a statement said, "I'm prepping to play a boxer in a film. The film will go on floors at end of this year so I need to spend a good and considerable amount of time to prepare. There haven't been too much action-focused films in India with boxing at the core. We have seen MMA, Muay Thai, and many more such things become popular."

"As a sport too, boxing is gaining a lot of fandom here. So this film is a story of such an individual navigating this sport and his life. I'm excited, it's a triumphant story. And I have time in my hand between prep for Deva and being fit, to prepare and polish my boxing skills enough to be convincing on screen when we shoot," he added. Pavail also has 'Deva' with actor Shahid Kapoor in his kitty.

Directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' will be out in theatres this Dussehra. Pooja Hegde is also a part of the film. Opening up about his experience working with Shahid, Pavail earlier said, "It's been a joy to work alongside Shahid. We've bonded over our mutual interests, particularly in fitness and health discussions. Collaborating with someone who shares similar passions and brings such dedication to the craft has been incredible. Our journey on the 'Deva' set has been immensely rewarding."

Expressing gratitude for their growing bond, Pavail acknowledges Shahid's warmth and commitment."Beyond our characters, Shahid's dedication has made every moment on set memorable. We've built a connection that goes beyond the screen, and I'm grateful for the chance to collaborate with him on 'Deva'," he shared. (ANI)

