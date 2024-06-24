Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be Completed by December, Confirms Construction Committee

In a significant update on the Ayodhya Ram Temple project, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, revealed on Monday that the temple's first floor will be completed by July this year.

Mishra announced that the entire construction is expected to conclude by December, using marble from Rajasthan for the 'Ram Darbar' and seven temples.

Addressing a recent controversy regarding the application of 'teeka' on devotees' foreheads, Mishra clarified that 'teeka' was previously applied to some special visitors and that no new restrictions have been imposed. The announcement follows the landmark consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

