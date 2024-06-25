Lost but Found: Hiker's 10-Day Survival in Northern California Wilderness

Lukas McClish, a 34-year-old hiker missing for 10 days, was discovered safe in the mountains of Northern California, authorities confirmed.

McClish, who left Boulder Creek for a hike on June 11, was reported missing five days later, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Search teams located him in Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Thursday, following reports of someone yelling for help.

Reunited with his family in an emotional embrace, McClish, covered in dirt but unharmed, recounted his ordeal to KGO-TV. He had embarked on what should have been a brief hike but got lost, unable to recognize landmarks altered by past fires. Grateful to the searchers, McClish found their efforts humbling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)