Kochi's Cultural Wave: Exploring Heritage through Airbnb Stays

Kochi has gained popularity among Indian travelers for its rich cultural heritage. The diverse attractions of the city, ranging from colonial architecture to traditional Kerala culture, appeal especially to millennials. Airbnb's partnership with the Indian Ministry of Tourism is spotlighting Kochi's unique heritage stays and cultural experiences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:13 IST
Kochi, renowned for its historical and cultural magnificence, is becoming a favored destination for Indian travelers. Known as the 'Queen of the Arabian Sea,' Kochi seamlessly blends colonial architecture with traditional Kerala culture.

Recent Airbnb data indicates a 60% surge in bookings for Kochi stays in 2023, primarily driven by millennials seeking historical and immersive experiences. This trend underscores the growing allure of domestic destinations with deep cultural roots.

Airbnb, in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Tourism, has launched the 'Soul of India' microsite, promoting unique heritage stays in Kochi. This initiative aims to draw attention to India's rich cultural tapestry and attract more tourists to explore its historical treasures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

