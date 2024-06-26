Kochi's Cultural Wave: Exploring Heritage through Airbnb Stays

Kochi, renowned for its historical and cultural magnificence, is becoming a favored destination for Indian travelers. Known as the 'Queen of the Arabian Sea,' Kochi seamlessly blends colonial architecture with traditional Kerala culture.

Recent Airbnb data indicates a 60% surge in bookings for Kochi stays in 2023, primarily driven by millennials seeking historical and immersive experiences. This trend underscores the growing allure of domestic destinations with deep cultural roots.

Airbnb, in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Tourism, has launched the 'Soul of India' microsite, promoting unique heritage stays in Kochi. This initiative aims to draw attention to India's rich cultural tapestry and attract more tourists to explore its historical treasures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)