Indian Millennials Aim for Financial Freedom: Study Highlights Aspirations

A new study reveals the ambitious long-term objectives of Indian millennials, highlighting home ownership, entrepreneurship, and financial independence as key goals. The study surveyed 8,000 individuals, largely under the age of 30, finding that a substantial segment aspires to own homes, with single women notably more keen than men.

The 'Fibe-Millennial Upgrade Index' further exposes the contrasting short-term goals, including professional growth and personal improvement. Interestingly, metro-residing millennials are under pressure to secure better jobs due to heightened competition.

Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder & CEO of Fibe, underscores the need for specialized financial products to support these ambitions. He notes that while millennials pursue credit options for short-term aspirations, family expenses and lack of financial planning pose significant challenges.

