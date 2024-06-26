Vijay Nayudu, Former MP Ranji Team Captain, Passes Away at 79

Former Madhya Pradesh Ranji team captain Vijay Nayudu passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Wednesday following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by the MP Cricket Association (MPCA).

Nayudu, the grandson of India's first Test captain C K Nayudu, captained the state Ranji Trophy team for three consecutive seasons from 1968-69 to 1970-71. He played 47 first-class matches and three List A matches between 1960-61 and 1977-78.

''Nayudu was a dependable batsman who could also bowl effectively,'' said MPCA secretary Sanjiv Rao in a release expressing grief over his demise. Nayudu had also been the chairman of the MPCA's cricket development committee and vice-president of the organization, launching several schemes to promote cricket in the state.

