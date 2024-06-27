Left Menu

The Bear: A Culinary Phenomenon Returns with Season Three

The cast and creators of the FX series 'The Bear' celebrated its third season at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The show, following award-winning chef Carmy who revitalizes his late brother's sandwich shop, has become a cultural phenomenon. Season three is set to premiere on Hulu.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:18 IST
The Bear: A Culinary Phenomenon Returns with Season Three
AI Generated Representative Image

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series "The Bear" celebrated its third season with hype and hoopla on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalize it. This Hollywood premiere stood out to White compared with the previous ones.

"It's crazy, man," he told Reuters as adoring fans gathered outside on the sidewalk. "We did a premiere for season one and it was before anybody had seen our show. We had it, and it was lovely, but it wasn't at this scale. Certainly, people weren't out here calling our names and stuff. It's a beautiful thing, man." Season three of "The Bear" arrives on Walt Disney -owned Hulu on Wednesday. The New York Times this week called the show a "cultural phenomenon that sparked new interest in the people behind the scenes at restaurants."

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy's sous-chef, Sydney, feels that the show continues to evolve. "In a major way, I think the show is also pushing itself. I think that's one of Chris' greatest qualities is he's never settled in a way," she told Reuters, referring to series creator Christopher Storer.

"It's sort of the show mirroring life a bit," she added. For Edebiri, it is a "beautiful dance" to be part of Storer's determination to push himself artistically.

One of the show's trademarks is its kitchen scenes featuring flustered chefs and a lot of shouting. White, however, is used to the environment by now. "I don't mind it," he said. "I think getting that energy out sometimes is really nice. It's like taking a melatonin or something, like you know, when you get it out, you can go home a little more relaxed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024