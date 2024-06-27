Left Menu

Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra to Develop Noida International Film City

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra's Bayview Projects signed a concession agreement with YEIDA to develop Noida International Film City. The project spans 1,000 acres near the Yamuna Expressway and is expected to generate 10,000 jobs, with major construction to be completed by 2027.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:35 IST
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra-backed firm Bayview Projects have officially partnered with YEIDA for the ambitious Noida International Film City venture. The concession agreement was signed Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the establishment of the sprawling film city.

Bayview Projects stood out by offering an impressive 18 percent revenue share to the Uttar Pradesh government, securing the bid over other competitors on January 31. The signing ceremony took place in Greater Noida, attended by Kapoor, Bhutani, YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh, and Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia.

The project, a public-private partnership, will unfold on a 1,000-acre land parcel, with 230 acres earmarked for the initial phase. Expected to generate 10,000 jobs, the film city will be strategically placed near India's largest airport, with major construction slated for completion by 2027.

