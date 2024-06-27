'Wild Wild Punjab': 'Husn Irani' song out now

Makers of the upcoming film 'Wild Wild Punjab' have released a new Punjabi dance track titled 'Husn Irani'. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill, and is a recreation of the iconic 'Dhol Jageero Da' by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC, and Master Saleem.

With choreography by Piyush-Shazia, 'Husn Irani' is a high-energy Punjabi wedding anthem, capturing the vibrant spirit of Punjab Guru Randhawa, who not only sang but also penned and recreated the track, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "When Luv Sir and Simar told that they want me to sing Husn Irani for Wild Wild Punjab, it was an exciting opportunity and a huge responsibility to bring something new to the table, all whilst honouring the iconic original song. Dhol Jageero Da by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC and Master Saleem is already such an iconic Punjabi number. We hope the audience admire our recreation and will shower immense love on Husn Irani, just how they did with the original."

Director Simarpreet Singh added, "Husn Irani song comes at an interesting point in the movie, for which we wanted a fun & peppy Punjabi dance number that aptly fit in the creative framework and had a recall element. The original song - Dhol Jageeron Da by Happy Bains, Punjabi MC and Master Saleem is a Punjabi chartbuster that has ruled the music charts for decades. Guru's ability to blend Punjabi folk music with contemporary pop, clubbed with Piyush-Shazia's choreography and the camaraderie of our lead heroes, adds to the fun quotient of the song. I hope the audience enjoys it, as much as we did, shooting it." 'Wild Wild Punjab' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The cast includes Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj. (ANI)

