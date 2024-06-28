Left Menu

Resilience Through Rhythm: Nova's Dance of Healing Amidst War

In the aftermath of Hamas' attack on an Israeli trance festival, survivors have come together to heal through therapy and community support. Their journey culminated in the emotional Nova Healing Concert in Tel Aviv, showing the power of unity and resilience as they dance for recovery and the memory of the lost.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:58 IST
Resilience Through Rhythm: Nova's Dance of Healing Amidst War
AI Generated Representative Image

In the months since Hamas' surprise attack, survivors of a massacre at a trance festival in Israel have united to heal through various therapeutic methods. Thousands gathered at the Nova Healing Concert in Tel Aviv, the first mass event since the October 7 tragedy, to find solace through dance and community support.

Omri Sasa, a founder of Tribe of Nova, emphasized the importance of this community. 'I'm in trauma, and I wanted to be with people who also went through this,' he said, recalling the night when rockets lit up the sky, leading to chaos and tragedy at the festival.

Friday's event was a bittersweet mix of mourning and celebration. Survivors and family members of victims attended special sessions with therapists and engaged in communal activities like yoga and ice baths. The day ended with a massive dance party, symbolizing resilience in the face of ongoing conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024