Resilience Through Rhythm: Nova's Dance of Healing Amidst War

In the months since Hamas' surprise attack, survivors of a massacre at a trance festival in Israel have united to heal through various therapeutic methods. Thousands gathered at the Nova Healing Concert in Tel Aviv, the first mass event since the October 7 tragedy, to find solace through dance and community support.

Omri Sasa, a founder of Tribe of Nova, emphasized the importance of this community. 'I'm in trauma, and I wanted to be with people who also went through this,' he said, recalling the night when rockets lit up the sky, leading to chaos and tragedy at the festival.

Friday's event was a bittersweet mix of mourning and celebration. Survivors and family members of victims attended special sessions with therapists and engaged in communal activities like yoga and ice baths. The day ended with a massive dance party, symbolizing resilience in the face of ongoing conflict.

