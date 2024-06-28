Left Menu

Nicolas Cage's 'Arcadian' Invades India: Stream Now on Lionsgate Play

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's horror movie 'Arcadian' will stream in India on Lionsgate Play from July 19. Directed by Benjamin Brewer, the film features Cage as a father battling alien creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:29 IST
Nicolas Cage's 'Arcadian' Invades India: Stream Now on Lionsgate Play
Nicolas Cage
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's creature horror movie 'Arcadian' is set to thrill Indian audiences as it becomes available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting July 19, the streaming service announced on Friday.

The film, directed by Benjamin Brewer and based on a screenplay by Michael Nilon, will be accessible in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 'Arcadian' is set in a post-apocalyptic world, brimming with ruins and desolation, where Cage plays Paul, a father determined to protect his family at all costs.

'With their world overrun by deadly alien creatures hungry for human flesh, Paul's sons must fight for survival after he is fatally injured,' according to the official plotline. The movie had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in March, followed by a theatrical release in the United States in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024