Nicolas Cage's 'Arcadian' Invades India: Stream Now on Lionsgate Play
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's horror movie 'Arcadian' will stream in India on Lionsgate Play from July 19. Directed by Benjamin Brewer, the film features Cage as a father battling alien creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's creature horror movie 'Arcadian' is set to thrill Indian audiences as it becomes available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting July 19, the streaming service announced on Friday.
The film, directed by Benjamin Brewer and based on a screenplay by Michael Nilon, will be accessible in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 'Arcadian' is set in a post-apocalyptic world, brimming with ruins and desolation, where Cage plays Paul, a father determined to protect his family at all costs.
'With their world overrun by deadly alien creatures hungry for human flesh, Paul's sons must fight for survival after he is fatally injured,' according to the official plotline. The movie had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in March, followed by a theatrical release in the United States in April.
