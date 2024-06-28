Amit Bhalla Appointed as ISSF President Ambassador to Boost University Shooting Sports

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has taken a significant step in promoting shooting sports globally by appointing India's Amit Bhalla as the 'ISSF President Ambassador.' Bhalla, a prominent figure in the sport, has been tasked with nurturing the game at universities across the world.

The decision, made during the ISSF's executive committee meeting, positions Bhalla to further solidify the relationship with the International University Sports Federation (FISU). ISSF President Luciano Rossi, in a statement, emphasized Bhalla's role in representing him at competitions and events, promoting the ISSF, and maintaining institutional relations.

Currently serving as vice-president of Manav Rachna University, Bhalla has witnessed the rise of several accomplished shooters, including Olympic medallists Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar. Reflecting on the role, Bhalla said, 'It is a specialized role curated by ISSF, and this move will help bridge connections with universities globally.' The upcoming World University Shooting Championship in November, hosted by Bhalla's university, marks a step towards the dream of hosting the World University Games in India.

