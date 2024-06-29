Left Menu

Zakir Khan's New Comedy Show 'Aapka Apna Zakir' Set to Premiere on Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Entertainment Television has announced a new comedy show featuring popular comedian Zakir Khan. The show, titled 'Aapka Apna Zakir', promises a blend of humor, poetry, and life tips. Zakir Khan, known for his witty stand-up routines, will headline this exciting new series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:38 IST
Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday revealed its latest offering, a comedy show featuring the renowned comedian Zakir Khan. The show, named 'Aapka Apna Zakir', was officially announced with a teaser shared across the channel's social media platforms.

The promotional post on Sony Entertainment Television's Instagram page read, "Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald," hinting at the show's unique mix of comedy, poetry, and life advice.

Khan, who rose to prominence in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand Up", has carved out a niche in the Indian comedy scene with his relatable and humorous storytelling. Additionally, he is known for his role as Ronny in the popular Prime Video series 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

