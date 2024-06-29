Chris Gayle's Take on Low-Scoring T20 World Cup in the U.S.

Chris Gayle, the West Indies batting great, has pinpointed 'jet-lagged and tired' pitches as the reason for the low-scoring games during the U.S. leg of the T20 World Cup.

Prepared in Florida since late December, the drop-in pitches faced long transportation and challenging conditions, culminating in difficult batting wickets at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 'It's been a low-scoring World Cup without a doubt, and the wicket is on the slower side sometimes,' Gayle commented during a press conference.

Despite expressing concerns about the pitch conditions, Gayle applauded the ICC's efforts to expand cricket's reach in mainland America, highlighting the successful trophy tour and the promotion of the game across different sports events. Looking ahead to the final between India and South Africa, he noted the significant impact players like Jasprit Bumrah could have. 'A final fit for the occasion,' Gayle remarked, unable to predict a clear winner.

