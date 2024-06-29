Left Menu

Chris Gayle's Take on Low-Scoring T20 World Cup in the U.S.

Chris Gayle, the West Indies batting legend, discusses the low-scoring T20 World Cup matches held in the U.S., attributing the issue to 'jet-lagged and tired' pitches. Despite these challenges, he praises the ICC's efforts to promote cricket in the U.S. and looks forward to a thrilling final between India and South Africa.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:21 IST
Chris Gayle's Take on Low-Scoring T20 World Cup in the U.S.
Chris Gayle
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Chris Gayle, the West Indies batting great, has pinpointed 'jet-lagged and tired' pitches as the reason for the low-scoring games during the U.S. leg of the T20 World Cup.

Prepared in Florida since late December, the drop-in pitches faced long transportation and challenging conditions, culminating in difficult batting wickets at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 'It's been a low-scoring World Cup without a doubt, and the wicket is on the slower side sometimes,' Gayle commented during a press conference.

Despite expressing concerns about the pitch conditions, Gayle applauded the ICC's efforts to expand cricket's reach in mainland America, highlighting the successful trophy tour and the promotion of the game across different sports events. Looking ahead to the final between India and South Africa, he noted the significant impact players like Jasprit Bumrah could have. 'A final fit for the occasion,' Gayle remarked, unable to predict a clear winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024