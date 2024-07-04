Sonakshi Sinha shares selfie with hubby Zaheer Iqbal

New bride in town Sonakshi Sinha has shared a fresh selfie with hubby Zaheer Iqbal. On Wednesday, Sonakshi treated fans with a new picture of her and Zaheer with a quirky caption.

Clad in a casual outfit, Sonakshi and Zaheer pose for a selfie. "Posting this on normal and not "close friends" like the last 7 years hits different," she captioned the post.

On Tuesday, Zaheer dropped some adorable pictures from their lunch date. He took to his Instagram Stories to post a video, where Sonakshi can be seen laughing while enjoying her meal.

Apart from the pictures, Zaheer added a caption that read, "She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead. #IYKYK." The 'Heeramandi' actress also took to her Instagram Stories to re-post the video with the caption, "Guts."

The couple also shared a mirror selfie and wrote, "What a beautiful day." Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)

