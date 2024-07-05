Maharashtra Legislature Celebrates T20 World Cup Heroes
Cricket outshined politics in Maharashtra Legislature as T20 World Cup winners Rohit Sharma and other team members were honored. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma received loud cheers while sharing their match experiences. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also felicitated the players at his residence.
In an extraordinary celebration, cricket eclipsed politics in the Maharashtra Legislature on Friday. The spotlight was on T20 World Cup champions, including Rohit Sharma, as they were honored at the Vidhan Bhawan.
Excitement peaked when Suryakumar Yadav, who caught the defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, recounted the moment to a highly engaged audience. The Central Hall echoed with chants as ministers and legislators urged him to talk about his stunning grab.
'Catch basla hatat (the catch just landed in my hands),' Suryakumar told the crowd in Marathi, triggering loud applause. He dramatically reenacted how he secured the match-winning catch. Later, Captain Rohit Sharma humorously noted, 'It's good the ball sat in his hands, or I would have made him sit out.' Sharma expressed gratitude to his teammates and highlighted their collective effort in winning the World Cup. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also honored players, including Sharma and Yadav, at his official residence Varsha earlier in the day.
