Pooja Hegde Wraps Up First Schedule of 'Suriya 44' Amid High-Octane Shooting

Actor Pooja Hegde completes the first schedule of 'Suriya 44' directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The shoot, spanning a month, happened in the scenic Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The film features Suriya, Jayaram, and others. Pooja will also appear in 'Deva' with Shahid Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:46 IST
Actor Pooja Hegde (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pooja Hegde has concluded the initial phase of shooting for the tentatively titled 'Suriya 44', after nearly a month-long stint in the picturesque Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The news was confirmed by Pooja's team.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film marks another collaboration with actor Suriya. Last month, both Suriya and Subbaraj announced the commencement of shooting via a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). 'Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress,' Suriya captioned the video, with Subbaraj revealing it was their first shot for the film.

The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, featuring Jayaram, Karuna Karan, and Joju George. In parallel, Pooja is set to star in 'Deva,' alongside Shahid Kapoor who portrays a maverick police officer embroiled in a high-stakes investigation unraveling a web of deceit and betrayal. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, 'Deva' promises a gripping, action-packed narrative.

