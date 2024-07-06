Moulin Rouge Restores Iconic Windmill in a Dazzling Ceremony

Paris' renowned Moulin Rouge cabaret has restored its iconic red windmill in a special ceremony, featuring can-can dancers performing outside the historic venue.

The windmill's giant sails mysteriously collapsed after a performance in April, causing part of the cabaret's illuminated sign to fall. Fortunately, no one was injured. The incident was attributed to a technical malfunction. Authorities confirm the structure is safe.

The Moulin Rouge rushed repairs to meet the July 15 deadline ahead of the Olympic torch relay, expected to attract large crowds as it passes through the Montmartre area. First illuminated in 1889, the cabaret celebrates its 135th anniversary this year and continues to draw 600,000 visitors annually. The venue gained renewed fame with the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film musical starring Nicole Kidman, and its performers today represent 18 nationalities.

