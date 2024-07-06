Left Menu

Moulin Rouge Restores Iconic Windmill in a Dazzling Ceremony

Paris' renowned Moulin Rouge cabaret has replaced its iconic red windmill following a ceremony complete with can-can dancers. The structure had collapsed after a technical issue in April. The cabaret, a Montmartre landmark, is preparing for the upcoming Olympic torch relay and continues to be a major tourist attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:31 IST
Moulin Rouge Restores Iconic Windmill in a Dazzling Ceremony
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Paris' renowned Moulin Rouge cabaret has restored its iconic red windmill in a special ceremony, featuring can-can dancers performing outside the historic venue.

The windmill's giant sails mysteriously collapsed after a performance in April, causing part of the cabaret's illuminated sign to fall. Fortunately, no one was injured. The incident was attributed to a technical malfunction. Authorities confirm the structure is safe.

The Moulin Rouge rushed repairs to meet the July 15 deadline ahead of the Olympic torch relay, expected to attract large crowds as it passes through the Montmartre area. First illuminated in 1889, the cabaret celebrates its 135th anniversary this year and continues to draw 600,000 visitors annually. The venue gained renewed fame with the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film musical starring Nicole Kidman, and its performers today represent 18 nationalities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024