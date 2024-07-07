Left Menu

Oscar-Winning Producer Jon Landau Passes Away at 63

Jon Landau, known for producing 'Titanic' and 'Avatar', has passed away at the age of 63. His son confirmed the news. Landau was a frequent collaborator with James Cameron and played a pivotal role in the making of iconic films. No cause of death has been revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:53 IST
Late producer Jon Landau (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jon Landau, the Academy Award-winning producer behind cinematic giants 'Titanic' and 'Avatar', has died at the age of 63. His son, Jamie Landau, confirmed the news on Friday. The cause of death remains undisclosed, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Collaborating closely with director James Cameron, Landau was instrumental in the success of both 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'. Reflecting on their partnership, Landau shared a memorable first encounter on the set of 1994's 'True Lies' during an interview last February, highlighting early skepticism that turned into a significant professional bond.

Born on July 23, 1960, in New York, Landau's filmmaking lineage traces back to his parents, who were influential figures in the industry. His early career saw him earning a producer credit for 'Campus Man' and co-producing Disney hits like 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' and 'Dick Tracy'. Landau was actively engaged in the production of the 'Avatar' sequels until his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

