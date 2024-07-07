Brad Pitt Reveals Title for His F1 Movie Amidst Political Shifts at Downing Street
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie is now titled 'F1', set to be released next June. Meanwhile, amidst significant political changes at Downing Street, Larry the Cat, the Chief Mouser, continues his duties unperturbed, ready to serve under his sixth prime minister.
Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie has finally been titled 'F1.' Filming at racetracks around the world, the movie is set for release in cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film features cooperation from F1 teams and drivers.
In unrelated news, Larry the Cat remains unchanged amidst the turbulence of British politics. Friday morning saw sweeping changes at Downing Street, but the Chief Mouser, Larry, continued his familiar patrols around the iconic black door of Number 10. Larry, a white and tabby cat, has now served six different prime ministers.
While Pitt's movie garners attention globally, Downing Street's feline resident maintains a steady presence in the ever-changing landscape of British governance.
